Dhaka, Aug 10 (EFE)- The authorities in Bangladesh on Tuesday began vaccinating Rohingya refugees against Covid-19 amid a sharp rise in cases in the camps in the southeastern part of the country.

The office of Bangladesh's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner said a total of 48,000 Rohingyas aged over 55 would receive a dose of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm across 56 centers. EFE

