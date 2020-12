Rohingya refugee children plays on the makeshift camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020). EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Rohingya refugees walks on a road along the makeshift camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020). EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

A Rohingya refugee children?s pose for pictures on a road along the makeshift camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020). EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

People catches fish on the sea of the Inani Beach in Ukhia, Cox?s Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020). EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Fishing boats stand on the sea side of the Inani Beach in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020). EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Bangladesh on Thursday began shifting Rohingya refugees to a never-inhabited Bhasan Char island that is prone to cyclones and floods, ignoring calls from global rights group to stop the relocation plan.

Quoting highly-placed unnamed sources, the leading newspaper Daily Star said the first convoy of Rohingyas left Cox's Bazar for Chattogram on 11 reserved buses around 11.15 am. EFE-EPA

