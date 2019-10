Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) activists hold posters demanding justice for Nusrat Jahan Rafi during their track campaign protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Policemen escort former Sonagazi Police Station Officer-in-charge Moazzem Hossain as he appears on the Cyber Tribunal court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladesh court on Thursday sentenced 16 people to death for the murder of a teenage girl who was burnt to death in April after she had filed a sexual harassment complaint against her teacher at a religious school.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi, 19, was sprayed with kerosene and set on fire after she refused to withdraw the complaint against Siraj Ud Doula, the head of an Islamic seminary where she studied.