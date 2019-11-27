Bangladeshi police escort a person (C), who is accused of being involved in an attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery, though the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov.27, 2019. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

The father of a suspect, who is accused of being involved in an attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov.27, 2019. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladeshi anti-terrorism court sentenced seven men to death on Wednesday after finding them guilty of plotting a deadly attack on a cafe in Dhaka that killed 22 people, mostly foreigners, more than three years ago.

Judge Mujibur Rahman of the anti-terrorism Special Tribunal in Dhaka acquitted the eighth accused in the case as he read the verdict in a crowded court room determining the role the convicts played in planning the July 1, 2016, attack on the capital's popular Holey Artisan Bakery cafe.