Rohingya children stand in front of their makeshift homes at Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, Jul. 7, 2019 (issued on Jul. 9, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/SALMAN SAEED

A woman wears a protective face mask and use umbrella as she walks along an empty street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 13, 2020. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Family members wear protective face masks as they walk along on the empty street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 13, 2020. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka, May 14 (efe-epa) - Bangladesh on Thursday confirmed the first coronavirus case among the Rohingya refugees after managing to keeping the crowded refugee camps in the south of the country free from the disease for weeks.

“Today we have found two cases in the refugee camp area. One of them is a refugee: a man in his 30s. We are trying to confirm the identity of the other person,” Mahbubur Rahman, the health chief of Bangladesh’s southern Cox’s Bazar district, told EFE.