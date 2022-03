An elder man sits as he queues to buy essential products subsidized by the government from a truck sale in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 March 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh Sunday rolled out a subsidized food program for 10 million families amid skyrocketing prices of consumables in the country.

“We started (the) program from Narayanganj (near capital Dhaka). In the first phase, 10 million families will get subsidized food until Mar.30,” Humayun Kabir, a spokesperson for the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, told EFE.

(...)