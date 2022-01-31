Residents of Rohingya refugee camp are seen near the damaged makeshift homes after the landslide in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON

Dhaka, Jan 31 (EFE)- Bangladesh Monday transferred over 1,200 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal in the latest phase of their relocation from congested Cox's Bazar camps.

The group will join over 20,000 Rohingyas already on the island.

“We have received 1,287 Rohingyas on the island today,” Tanvir Ahmed, in charge of Bhasan Char camp, told EFE.

Bangladesh Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat told EFE that the government’s plan to complete the relocation of Rohingyas might take more time than previously thought.

“We are not forcing anyone to go. So, it is taking time to take their consent and make the arrangements,” he said.

The Bangladesh authorities began transferring the refugees in December 2020 despite concerns from international rights groups over conditions on the previously uninhabited flood-prone island.

