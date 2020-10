Rights watchdog Amnesty International on Friday urged Bangladesh to protect Rohingyas after violent clashes left at least eight people dead in Cox’s Bazar refugee camps.

According to the nonprofit, at least 2,000 Rohingya refugees have been forced to flee their shelters and move to other camps since violence broke out Oct. 4 between two rival factions allegedly over controlling the illicit trade of contraband drugs inside the camps.EFE-EPA

