A banner calls for people to stay at home to contain the spread of the COVID-19 and coronavirus pandemic at a shopping street in Tokyo, Japan, 11 May 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The policy board of Japan's central bank sees the need for more and better coordinated economic measures to avoid a "second Great Depression" due to the impact of the coronavirus, according to the minutes of its last meeting released Monday.

In the meeting, which was held on Apr. 27, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) decided to expand its monetary stimulus program in the face of an economic situation that it described as "increasingly severe" on account of the pandemic. EFE'EPA