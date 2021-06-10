Banksy, genius or vandal? The question thrown at visitors by the new immersive exhibition on the urban artist inaugurated Thursday in Brussels, which will guide its audience through an interactive expo to understand his craft.

Multimedia elements are the major novelty of the exhibition, juggling with music, images, and video and infused with an aura of rebellion and mystery, two defining characteristics of the famous graffiti artist, according to the exhibit’s curator Alexander Nachkebiya.

“Usually people coming to the exhibition have no idea about street art. They are people coming to see artworks, but we try to give them the sensations of urban art with the multimedia part right from the start,” said Nachkebiya, standing by Banksy’s Fallen Angel, his favourite of the bunch.