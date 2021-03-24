Banksy’s Game Changer on Tuesday was sold at Christie's auction house for 16.7 million pounds (a little over $23 million), setting a new record for the British artist.

The revenue for the artwork, which depicts a child holding a doll of a nurse with a superhero’s cape, will go to charities supporting the National Health Service, the UK's public health system.

The mysterious British artist gifted the painting to a Southampton hospital on 6 May 2020 during the first wave of Covid-19.

He also left a note for the health workers at the center that read: "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only black and white.”

Banksy’s previous record at auction was set by a piece picturing the British Parliament’s House of Commons filled with chimpanzees. It was sold for 9.8 million pounds in October 2019, a spokesperson for Christie's told Efe. EFE-EPA