Spanish striker Ferran Torres (R) and FC Barcelona's President, Joan Laporta, during Torres' presentation as new FC Barcelona's player at Camp Nou Stadium's pitch, in Barcelona, Spain, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti celebrates after scoring a goal against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou, March 4, 2017, Barcelona, Spain EFE-EPA FILE/Alberto Estevez

French defender Samuel Umtiti has penned a contract extension with FC Barcelona that included a salary cut to allow the Catalan giants register new signing Ferran Torres, the club announced Monday.

Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City earlier this month on a five-year contract. Due to salary budget restraints, however, Barça had not been able to officially register him.

“FC Barcelona and first team player Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to extend the latter’s contract until 30 June 2026,” the the club said in a statement.

(...)