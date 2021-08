Barça players Lionel Mess (C) and Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrate a goal in Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 13 February 2021. EFE/ Andreu Dalmau.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta during a press conference to explain the expected departure of Argentine forward Lionel Messi in Barcelona, Spain, 06 August 2021. EFE/Alejandro García

The renewal of Lionel Messi’s contract would have put Barcelona’s future “at risk,” which is why the Argentine superstar will be let go, club president Joan Laporta said on Friday.

“Unfortunately we have inherited a disastrous legacy, with sporting wage expenses equal to 110% of the club’s total income,” he said.

“Making an investment the size of Messi’s contract would carry certain risks with it, and we do not wish to put the club at risk any more.” EFE