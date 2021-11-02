FC Barcelona's Sergio Agüero leaves the field during the first half of a LaLiga match against Alaves at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 30 October 2021. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona forward Sergio "Kun" Agüero, who left the pitch with chest pains during a LaLiga match over the weekend, will be sidelined for at least three months, the club said Monday.

"Following a cardiac exam, Barça striker Agüero has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure with Dr. Josep Brugada today. Over the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine when he can come back," the team said.

The Argentine star, who came over to Barcelona during the summer on a free transfer from Manchester City, had to come off in the 42nd minute of Saturday's game at Camp Nou after experiencing pain in his chest and difficulty breathing.

Though Agüero, 33, walked off the field under his own power, the medical staff decided to send him to the hospital, where he has remained for the last two nights.

