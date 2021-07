Lionel Messi during the penultimate LaLiga game of the 2020/21 season, FC Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo, at the Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, 1 July 2021. EFE/Alejandro García

FC Barcelona are working to secure a contract extension for star player Lionel Messi within the coming days after the Argentina forward became a free agent as of midnight Thursday.

Messi’s most recent contract with the Catalan team expired on June 30 with no renewal in place. A clause in his Barça deal allows him to voluntarily walk away from the club at the end of each season. EFE

gmh/jt