FC Barcelona have appointed Sergi Barjuan as interim head coach to replace Ronald Koeman, who was sacked on Wednesday following the team’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Barjuan is the manager of Barcelona’s B team, and will be introduced to the first team squad on Thursday, a club statement said.

“His interim position as first team head coach shall end as soon as the club has hired a full-time head coach to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman,” the club said.

Barjuan trained as a player in the Barça youth ranks, played in the first-team between 1993 and 2002 and ended his playing career at Atlético Madrid, where he spent three years.

