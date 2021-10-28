FC Barcelona's Memphis Depay (L) sets the ball for a penalty kick as Rayo Vallecano Stole Dimitrievski looms over him during a LaLiga match in Madrid on 27 October 2021. EFE/Javier Lizon

FC Barcelona announced early Thursday that Ronald Koeman has been dismissed as coach after some 14 months in the job.

Club president Joan Laporta informed the Dutchman of the decision following Barça's 1-0 defeat Wednesday night to Rayo Vallecano, the team said in a statement released just after midnight.

Koeman, who was part of a Blaugrana side that four consecutive LaLiga titles in the 1990s, "will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday," according to the terse announcement.

The loss to Vallecano, coming on the heels of last weekend's 2-1 defeat to archrivals Real Madrid in the Clasico, left Barça ninth in LaLiga on 15 points, just 8 above the drop zone.

Barcelona have also started poorly in the Champions League, with only one win in their first three matches, a not very impressive 1-0 result against Dynamo Kiev following successive 3-0 defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica.

(...)