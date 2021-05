Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman reacts during a LaLiga match against Levante in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday, 11 March 2021. EFE/Biel Aliño

Levante's Sergio Leon celebrates after scoring against Barcelona during a LaLiga match in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday, 11 May 2021. EFE/Biel Aliño

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) and Ousmane Dembele celebrate a goal against Levante during a LaLiga match in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday, 11 May 2021. EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

FC Barcelona led Levante 0-2 at half-time here Tuesday only to end up settling for a 3-3 draw, a result that could spell the end of their hopes of winning the LaLiga title.

The Blaugrana are second on 76 points, 1 behind leaders Atletico Madrid and 1 better than defending champions Real Madrid, while both of the capital clubs have a game in hand.

With their impressive comeback, 13th-place Levante improved to 40 points, enough to assure the team of remaining in the top flight for another season.