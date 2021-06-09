Street sellers, known as "manteros," in the Barceloneta neighbourhood of Barcelona, Spain, 08 August 2021. EFE/FILE/Andreu Dalmau

The union of street sellers of Barcelona presents its new line of trainers in Barcelona, Spain, 01 June 2021. EFE/Marta Pérez

The union of street sellers of Barcelona presents its new line of trainers in Barcelona, Spain, 01 June 2021. EFE/Marta Pérez

The union of street sellers of Barcelona, known as “manteros” after the blanket (manta) they set their typically counterfeit goods on top of, has launched its own brand of trainers.

The sales of these new, legal shoes will help street selling communities, who are mostly comprised of African migrants in precarious living conditions, find stability for themselves and their families.

The collection was named Adem dem, meaning “Walking Together” in Wolof, the native language of most of the vendors, many of whom come from Senegal.

Part of the brand’s identity was to advocate treasuring collective efforts, especially for people coming from less privileged backgrounds, compared to large, established sports brands that focus on individual athletic accomplishments.