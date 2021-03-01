Several reporters wait outside Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona's headquarters as members of Mossos d'Esquadra regional police's Economic Offences Unit raid the offices amid the investigation of the so-called 'BarcaGate' case, in Barcelona, Spain, 01 March 2021. Police investigates if a company, hired by the club, carried out a smear campaign against opposite players and groups to then club's board of directors, led by former President Josep Maria Bartomeu, in social media. EFE/Quique Garcia

Police in Catalonia on Monday arrested the former president of Barcelona FC, Josep Bartomeu, as part of an investigation into alleged corruption dubbed “Barçagate”, judicial sources told Efe.

The Mossos d’Esquadra also detained another former director Jaume Masferrer and the current chief executive officer, Oscar Grau, after raiding the offices at Barcelona’s stadium, Camp Nou, on Monday morning.

The investigation was opened last year after Bartomeu and other leading figures at the LaLiga giants were accused by club members of paying a company to wage a social media smear campaign against senior players and potential presidential candidates who would have stood against Bartomeu in his reelection bid. EFE-EPA