Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in action against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during the fourth round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in action against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the fourth round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates winning against Amanda Anisimova of the United States during her 4th round Women's singles match on Day 7 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Amanda Anisimova of the United States in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during her 4th round Women's singles match on Day 7 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Amanda Anisimova of the United States during her 4th round Women's singles match on Day 7 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Top-seeded local star Ashleigh Barty on Sunday put on a solid show to beat one of the Australian Open’s young sensations Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3, booking her spot in the quarter finals.

The Australian will face Jessica Peluga in the next round. EFE

