Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic cools off during her quarter final match against Madison Keys of the US at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Madison Keys of the US celebrates her straight set victory over Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in their quarter final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Madison Keys of the US serves to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in their quarter final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Jessica Pegula of the US returns during her quarter final match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays a shot during her quarter final match against Jessica Pegula of the US at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates after winning her Women's singles quarterfinal match against Jessica Pegula of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Ashleigh Barty of Australia serves during her quarter final match against Jessica Pegula of the US at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Ashleigh Barty on Tuesday put on yet another dominating performance against Jessica Pegula to book a spot in the Australian Open semifinal.

The local favorite needed a little over an hour to defeat the US player 6-2, 6-0, to match her best Australian Open run without dropping a set.EFE

ta-jcs/jt