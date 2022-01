Danielle Collins of the USA in action during the Women's singles final against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Danielle Collins of the USA looks on during the Women's singles final against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates after winning the Women's singles final against Danielle Collins of the USA at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT

Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the Women's singles final against Danielle Collins of the USA at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS

Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the Women's singles final against Danielle Collins at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Ashleigh Barty rallied from 5-1 down in the second set to defeat Danielle Collins in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday.

Barty needed nearly an hour and a half to defeat the 27th seeded US player 6-3, 7-6 to become the first Australian to win a singles title in Melbourne since Chris O'Neil in 1978, to the delight of the home crowd.

(...)