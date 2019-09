Panamanian-American former baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera smiles after President Donald Trump (not pictured) presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on 16 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Panama-born baseball legend Mariano Rivera, the former New York Yankees pitcher, on Monday received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump, who called him "the most dominant relief pitcher in the history of baseball."

"For me, it's an honor and a privilege to receive this award, this Medal of Freedom," Rivera said in his acceptance remarks, clearly emotional over the honor. "All I did was try to be the best and do the best for America."