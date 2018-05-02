French police open a weapons cache of ETA (Zulo), in Saint Pee sur Nivelle, southern France, Apr 8, 2017. The Basque militant group Eta is set to begin the process of officially handing over arms to police in southern France,. Eta killed over 800 people during 40 years of armed violence seeking a Basque state carved out of south-west France and northern Spain. EFE-EPA (FILE) /GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

(L-R) Basque militant Jean-Noel Etcheverry, Mateo Zuppi from the Vatican, President of the Community of agglomeration of the Basque Country Jean-René Etchegaray, president of the Int. Commission of Verification, Ram Manikkalingam, lawyer Michel Tubiana and Irish pastor Harold Good, at a press conference on Basque militant group Eta disarming in Bayonne, Southern France, Apr 8, 2017. EFE- EPA (FILE)/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Image taken from the newspaper Diario Gara's website on Oct 20, 2011 showing three ETA members announcing the terrorist band's decision to cease fire in San Sebastian, Spain. On May 2 2018 the Basque separatist terror group ETA made public a letter dated April 16 announcing its decision to end its activities.EFE- EPA(FILE)/JAVIER ETXEZABARRETA

The Basque separatist terror group ETA on Wednesday made public the contents of a letter dated April 16 in which it announced its decision to put an end to its activities and completely dissolve all of its structures.

In a written statement, accessed by EFE, that was sent by the armed pro-Basque independence organization to various institutions and political agents, ETA informed of its decision to "terminate its historical cycle and its function, thereby ending its existence."

"Therefore, ETA has completely dissolved all of its structures and decided to conclude its political outreach," it added.