The Basque separatist terror group ETA on Wednesday made public the contents of a letter dated April 16 in which it announced its decision to put an end to its activities and completely dissolve all of its structures.
In a written statement, accessed by EFE, that was sent by the armed pro-Basque independence organization to various institutions and political agents, ETA informed of its decision to "terminate its historical cycle and its function, thereby ending its existence."
"Therefore, ETA has completely dissolved all of its structures and decided to conclude its political outreach," it added.