Bayern Munich got two goals from Robert Lewandowski to defeat Barcelona 3-0 here Tuesday in the 2021-2022 Champions League opener for both clubs.

The Bavarians take sole possession of first place in Group E, 2 points ahead of Benfica and Dynamo Kiev, who deadlocked 0-0 in the Ukrainian capital.

While Barça, still adjusting to life without Lionel Messi, are bottom of the group after losing their Champions League opener for the first time since 1997.

Thirteen months to the day after the Bavarians embarrassed the Catalan club 8-2 in a Champions League quarterfinal played in Lisbon, the Blaugrana made a decent start with encouragement from the pandemic-restricted but spirited crowd of just under 40,000.

