The Chinese government on Tuesday accused Hong Kong protesters of trying to overthrow the special administrative region’s government to take control of the city and turn it into a "independent entity" and "work against" Beijing.

“They want to cause instability in the special administrative region’s government and take away the rights of the Hong Kong government, and turn Hong Kong into an independent or half-independent political entity,” said Yang Guang, spokesperson for mainland China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office.