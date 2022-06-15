A fresh Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing's bar area threatens the short-lived reopening of the capital after nearly two months of severe restrictions, as thousands of people are once again under confinement, while regular PCR tests are conducted.

On Wednesday, the Beijing authorities reported 63 new cases in the last 24 hours, 38 of them asymptomatic. The number of symptomatic cases detected in the last seven days now amounts to 174.

Despite the small size of the outbreak, it is one of the most serious in Beijing since the start of the pandemic, against which the Chinese authorities continue to adopt a policy of zero tolerance.

(...)