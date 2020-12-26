A woman walks in front of the Christmas tree in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China, 25 December 2020. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A woman sleeps on a bench in the park on a Christmas Day in Shanghai, China, 25 December 2020. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A district in northeastern Beijing has declared an emergency after five new Covid-19 cases were detected in the area, following two local infections on Christmas Day, health authorities said Saturday.

Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention's deputy head Pang Xinghuo told reporters that five patients tested positive after 5,000 people were tested who had come into close contact with the two detected with the coronavirus on Friday.

Shunyi district now enters epidemic emergency level on "wartime" footing, said Pang, explaining that all of its nearly 800,000 inhabitants will be tested for the virus.EFE-EPA

