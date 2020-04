People wearing protective face mask walks in Z-Innoway, also known as Zhongguancun Chuangye Street, in Beijing, China, Apr. 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

People wearing protective face masks sit and stand outside a building in Zhongguancun in Beijing, China, Apr. 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

A vendor wearing a protective face mask stands near a gate of a closed electronic products shopping mall, in Zhongguancun electronic products market zone in Beijing, China, Apr. 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

People coming to Beijing from abroad must undergo one week of additional quarantine, besides the two weeks period that was mandatory until now, local media reported Wednesday.

The move will affect mostly Chinese citizens, given that foreigners, barring a few exceptions, have been banned access to the country. EFE-EPA

pk-vec/sc/ia