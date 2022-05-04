Beijing extended restrictions and closed schools and subway stations, while millions of residents underwent several rounds of tests this week in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the Chinese capital.
Authorities reported 51 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections since the current outbreak began - on April 22 - to 453.
Authorities decreed Wednesday that restaurants, gyms and other indoor establishments must remain closed until further notice, a restriction previously taken but only until the end of a five-day holiday for Labor Day.
