People walk in an establishment in Beijing, China, 04 May 2022. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man walks along a restaurant closed for dine-in services in Beijing, China, 04 May 2022. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Beijing extended restrictions and closed schools and subway stations, while millions of residents underwent several rounds of tests this week in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the Chinese capital.

Authorities reported 51 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections since the current outbreak began - on April 22 - to 453.

Authorities decreed Wednesday that restaurants, gyms and other indoor establishments must remain closed until further notice, a restriction previously taken but only until the end of a five-day holiday for Labor Day.

(...)