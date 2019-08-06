Bottles of honey from the USA (L) are displayed on a shelf at a super market in Beijing, China, 06 August 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

An aerial view of the fish nurse ponds made on the river, and fishing boats in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China has announced it will cease all agricultural imports from the United States, dealing another blow in the ongoing trade war just a week after the US president accused Beijing of breaking commitments and unveiled fresh tariffs on Chinese products set to kick in next month.

Donald Trump, who has repeatedly promised voters in the US' agricultural heartland more protective measures against allegedly unfair Chinese trade practices, announced an additional 10 percent tariff hike on $300 billion worth of Chinese products as a reprisal for the lack of progress regarding agricultural products in ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.

Officials in Beijing on Friday said they would be drawing up countermeasures to the tariffs and insisted that Chinese companies had in fact imported "millions of tons" of soybeans from the US since late July — when Trump last met with President Xi Jinping at the G20 — and that they had resumed imports of American cotton, pork and sorghum.

The nature of those countermeasures was made clear Tuesday when the Asian nation's commerce ministry announced that all state-owned companies would halt purchases of US agriculture produce and did not rule out raising tariffs on newly-purchased goods.

In a statement published online, the ministry said Washington's decision to draw up new tariffs was a "grave violation" of the trade war detente Xi and Trump had agreed in June.

It highlighted the "bright prospects" for American products in the Chinese market but said they relied on Washington's cooperation and its willingness to uphold its end of the bargain.

The Chinese yuan on Monday fell past the psychologically-important level of 7 yuan against the dollar for the first time since Apr. 2008.

Some experts believe the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, let the currency fall, using it as a weapon in currency exchange rates against the dollar.

Washington did not hesitate in its response.

The US Treasury Department formally designated China a "currency manipulator" and threatened to take the matter to the International Monetary Fund to "eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions."

A weaker yuan makes it cheaper for US buyers to purchase Chinese goods, helping offset the impact of higher tariffs, but also makes China's imports costlier.

The Governor of the People's Bank of China, Yi Gang, denied currency manipulation.

He said: "As a responsible big country, China will abide by the spirit of the G20 leaders’ summit on the exchange rate issue adhere to the market-determined exchange rate system, not engage in competitive devaluation."

Julian Evans-Pritchard, analyst at Capital Economics, said: "The US decision to label China a currency manipulator is on shaky economic grounds since, if anything, the renminbi would be even weaker than it is now without policy support. But the move is another escalation in a deteriorating bilateral relationship that looks set to get even worse."

Another development in the trade debacle was China's decision to end Air China flights from Beijing to Hawaii as of Aug. 27 without giving clear reasons as to why.

Whatever those reasons are, the effects are being felt in the Chinese stock markets. The Shanghai Stock Exchange dropped 1.56 percent, Shenzhen lost 1.39 percent and Hong Kong fell 0.67 percent. EFE-EPA

