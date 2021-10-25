A man has his swab sample collected for a Covid-19 test by a medical worker in a booth outside Beijing West railway station amid the coronavirus pandemic in Beijing, China, 09 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Beijing marathon has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of active Covid-19 outbreaks in 11 provinces of the country, according to Beijing Daily - the official newspaper of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee - on Monday.

Those seeking a refund due to the postponement can do so between Oct. 25 and 30, the newspaper added, citing an announcement by the organizing committee on Sunday.

The marathon, which was held for the first time in 1981, was scheduled for Oct. 31 with some 30,000 people expected to take part in it.

However, the latest Covid-19 outbreak detected in mid-October and linked to a tour group of seniors that traveled to tourist destinations in the northern Gansu and Inner Mongolia provinces, as well as the central Shaanxi province, has raised alarms in Beijing, where there are more than 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

