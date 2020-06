A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a bicycle at Hutong neighborhood, during the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, 23 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A man sits in Nanluoguxiang alley, a famous touristic spot at Hutong neighborhood, during the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, 23 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A man drinks beer at Hutong neighborhood, during the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, 23 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a bicycle in Nanluoguxiang alley, a famous touristic spot at Hutong neighborhood, during the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, 23 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Security guards stand at the entrance to Nanluoguxiang alley, a famous touristic spot at Hutong neighborhood, during the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, 23 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A boy wearing a protective face mask rides a scooter at Hutong neighborhood during the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, 23 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The coronavirus cluster which originated in the Xinfadi wholesale market in Beijing is in its final stage, Chinese authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the latest report by the National Health Commission, 22 Covid-19 cases were registered on Monday, of which 13 were recorded in Beijing.EFE-EPA

pk-vec/ch