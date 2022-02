Speed skaters of Hungary Sandor Liu Shaolin, John-Henry Krueger, Bence Nogradi and Daniel Tiborcz attend a training session ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Speed Skating Oval, in Beijing, China, 01 February 2022. EFE-EPA/Tamas Kovacs HUNGARY OUT

View of the Cross Country Center as part of the venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, 01 February 2022. EFE-EPA/Tamas Kovacs HUNGARY OUT

View of the Cross Country Center as part of the venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, 01 February 2022. EFE-EPA/Tamas Kovacs HUNGARY OUT

The 2022 Winter Games Olympic torch relay began Wednesday under preventive Covid-19 measures in China’s capital, which will hold the opening ceremony Friday.

The relays, which will last until Friday, will see 1,200 carriers aged 14 to 86 according to the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee. EFE