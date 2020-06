Beijing has maintained a state of alert and continued testing its residents for Covid-19 after nearly 200 fresh cases were detected due to a new outbreak last week in the Chinese capital's wholesale food market, although the spread has already been brought under control, according to experts.

Since the fresh cluster of cases, Beijing has registered 183 cases of the disease, out of which two are critical and 11 are serious, city authorities said on Friday.EFE-EPA

