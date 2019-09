Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a press conference to announce that Taiwan will shut its embassy in the Solomon Islands after the Pacific island country has cut diplomatic ties with Taipei, in Taipei, Taiwan, Sep. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Formal Session Opening Statements in Funafuti, Tuvalu, Aug. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The national flags of Taiwan (L) and the Solomon Islands (R) are displayed outside Taiwan's Foreign Ministry in Taipei, Taiwan, Sep. 11, 2019 (reissued on Sep. 13, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

The Chinese government on Tuesday celebrated the decision made by the Solomon Islands – a tiny sovereign atoll in the South Pacific – to break diplomatic relations with Taiwan and instead take up ties with Beijing.

A few hours after Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu confirmed the move, the Chinese foreign ministry released a statement praising the islands' action. EFE-EPA