People wearing protective face masks wait in line during mass testing for Covid-19 in Beijing, China, 22 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Workers wearing full protective suits attend to locals who had gathered during a mass testing for Covid-19 in Beijing, China, 22 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing continued to increase its Covid-19 testing capacity to one million samples a day as the rate of new infections in the capital fell on Monday.

Testing provision has doubled in recent days as health personnel and mobile laboratories, which can analyze up to 230,000 samples daily, have been sent to the city from other provinces.EFE-EPA

jg/rb