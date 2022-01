A view shows an entrance to a residential neighbourhood that is under lockdown due to new COVID-19 cases live in it, in Shangdi sub-district in Haidian of Beijing, China, 16 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Beijing has recorded its first local case of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, less than three weeks before the 2022 Winter Olympics are due to kick off.

The Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday that some 119 infections were reported in the past 24 hours across China, 65 of them were locally transmitted.