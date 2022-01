A worker sprays paint near the Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Mascot and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games Mascot, in Beijing, China, 11 January 2022. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Workers spray paint near the Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Mascot and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games Mascot, in Beijing, China, 11 January 2022. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympics said Tuesday that it is not contemplating locking down the Chinese capital amid a surge in coronavirus cases in China in recent days.

Placing Beijing under lockdown during the Games "is off the table now," Huang Chun, an official of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee said, according to state-run media Global Times. EFE

jco/pd/sc