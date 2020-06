A delivery man passes food products to the security guards to be delivered to the residents living in locked-down areas in Fengtai district, near Xinfadi market, in Beijing, China, 17 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A new coronavirus outbreak that emerged at one of Beijing’s food markets has been brought under control, a top epidemiologist said Thursday.

The city remains in a state of alert, with tough restrictions in place and widespread testing underway, but the infection curve in the wake of a localized resurgence of Covid-19 has been flattened.EFE-EPA

