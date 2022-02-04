Zhi Ling (L) and SuYuan Fan (R) of China in action during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin match between China and Sweden at the Bei?jing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 03 February 2022. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Beijing 2022 is set to become the most technologically advanced games yet with official timekeeper Omega deploying a range of novel systems to ensure accuracy and precision when monitoring starts and finishes and the movement of athletes.

Swiss luxury watch company Omega has acted as the official timekeeper of most Olympic games after first launching a partnership with the International Olympics Committee for the 1932 Los Angeles games.

The games which took place almost a century ago had just one timekeeper and 27 chronometers.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will boast a 300-strong team of timekeepers and 200 tons of equipment.

The Olympics have always been a platform to launch innovative products.

During the London 1948 games, Omega’s Magic Eye ushered in the use of electronic timekeepers using photoelectric cells that record the exact moment athletes cross the finishing line and a photo finish camera that shows the exact order in which competitors finish an event.

(...)