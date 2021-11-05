Passengers wearing protective face masks use a moving staircase and walk down the steps at South Railway Station amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Beijing, China, 05 November 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Small outbreaks of the coronavirus delta variant have led to even greater restrictions than usual in China, especially Beijing, which has been shielded to avoid risks amid an important upcoming Communist Party summit and less than 100 days before the Winter Olympics.

The restrictive zero tolerance Covid-19 policy adopted by the Chinese government has been reinforced on the occasion of the sixth plenary session of the XIX Central Committee of the Communist Party in the country. The country's capital will host the session next week less than three months before the Olympic Games opening ceremony. EFE

vec-jt/lds