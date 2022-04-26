A security patrols as people lineup for a COVID-19 test in a residential area in Beijing, China, 25 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A woman undergoes a COVID-19 test as health workers look on at the central business district of Beijing, China, 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A woman (R) wears a K-95 face mask at the central business district of Beijing, China, 25 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A woman reaches out for pasta sauce at a supermarket in Beijing, China, 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Mass testing in 11 of Beijing’s 16 districts will be conducted after 22 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the city, authorities said Tuesday.

Over 3.7 million residents of the central Beijing’s Chaoyang district, the most populous in the city and the epicenter of the fresh outbreak, were PCR tested, district official Yang Beibei told reporters Tuesday.

The testing operation in Chaoyang used the 5:1 or 10:1 pooled sampling approach that combines samples of up to 10 people in one tube.

If a combination test is positive, those sampled are tested separately to isolate positive cases.

