US President Joe Biden addresses a press conference during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

China asked North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday to stop exaggerating the "theory" of Chinese threat, the group's leaders expressed their concern at the Asian country's coercive policies at the recent summit in Brussels.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Mission to the European Union, in a statement, called for NATO to stop "exaggerating the theory of Chinese threat" and not use "our legitimate interests and rights" as excuses to manipulate and create artificial confrontations. EFE

jco/sc