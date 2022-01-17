The organizing committee of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics on Monday announced that tickets would not go on general sale to the public but that groups spectators would be invited to the event as part of a measure to keep a cap on Covid-19 infection rates.
The committee gave no further detail on how the designated guests format would work, but said they would abide by Covid-19 countermeasures “during and after” each event, which is being organized within a Covid-19 bubble. EFE
