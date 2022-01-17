Parents with their children wearing face masks stand next to a countdown display showing days left for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, on a shopping street in Beijing, China, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A man wearing a face mask walks past a sculpture of the official mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, near the Olympics venues, in Beijing, China, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A security guard wearing a face mask walks not far from the venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The organizing committee of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics on Monday announced that tickets would not go on general sale to the public but that groups spectators would be invited to the event as part of a measure to keep a cap on Covid-19 infection rates.

The committee gave no further detail on how the designated guests format would work, but said they would abide by Covid-19 countermeasures “during and after” each event, which is being organized within a Covid-19 bubble. EFE

