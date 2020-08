A man looks at the damages in a shopping street damaged by the shockwave of an explosion at the Beirut Port, Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EFE/EPA/IBRAHIM DIRANI/DAR AL MUSSAWIR

An injured man is evacuated from the scene of an explosion at the Beirut Port, Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EFE/EPA/IBRAHIM DIRANI/DAR AL MUSSAWIR

A view of the damages after an explosion at the Beirut Port, Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EFE/EPA/IBRAHIM DIRANI/DAR AL MUSSAWIR

A view of damages at a house in Burj Abu Haidar area in Beirut after Beirut Port explosion, Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Smoke billows from harbor area with damage and debris after a large explosion rocked the harbor of Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of explosion at the Beirut Port, Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Destroyed vehicles following an explosion at the Beirut Port, Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EFE/EPA/IBRAHIM DIRANI

The death toll from a massive explosion that rocked the port of Beirut has risen to 100, with more than 4,000 people injured, the Lebanese Red Cross said Wednesday.

The blast, caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, occurred early on Tuesday evening. EFE-EPA

