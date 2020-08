Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the Phoenician Hotel, a symbol of Lebanon, is seeking to raise for the third time from its ashes after it was largely destroyed by the explosion on August 4. EPA-EFE/Isaac J.Martin

Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the Phoenician Hotel, a symbol of Lebanon, is seeking to raise for the third time from its ashes after it was largely destroyed by the explosion on August 4. EPA-EFE/Isaac J.Martin

Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the Phoenician Hotel, a symbol of Lebanon, is seeking to raise for the third time from its ashes after it was largely destroyed by the explosion on August 4.

Spanish-Costa Rican hotel director Manrique Rodriguez was with his family in the luxurious hotel at the time of the explosion.