The Belarusian opposition in exile and the family of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich on Friday claimed his televised confession to organizing anti-government protests in the Eastern European country was a result of coercion.

In a TV interview broadcast Thursday, Protasevich praised President Alexander Lukashenko and admitted to trying to overthrow him. At the end of the interview, he burst into tears.

He also accused his compatriots in exile in Poland of living a luxurious lifestyle at the expense of the Polish government and of having secret arrangements with Warsaw and Lithuania to attack Russia.

After watching the interview, Protasevich’s father said he was convinced his son had been intimidated and put under pressure for a week before the interview.

Marks were visible on his wrists and human rights groups say he was tortured.