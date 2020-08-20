Belarus opposition activists hold a portrait of Main opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya during a protest rally in front of the parliament building in Minsk, Belarus, 17 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

People attend a rally in support of the Belarusian Opposition to demonstrate against police brutality and the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, 19 August 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Policemen guard an entrance to the Minsk (MZKT) Plant, a manufacturer of heavy off-road vehicles, in Minsk, Belarus, 20 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK

Belarusian women stand in chain in support of the Belarusian Opposition to demonstrate against police brutality and the presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus, 20 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK

Belarusian authorities on Thursday opened criminal proceedings against opposition leaders, who are accused of attempting to seize power from president Aleksander Lukashenko.

“The creation and activity of the Coordination Council are aimed at seizure of state power, and at harming national security," an indictment from the chief prosecutor Alexandr Koniuk said.

The prosecutor’s office opened a criminal case against the Coordination Council, which this week held its first meeting following a disputed election on Aug. 9. EFE-EPA

