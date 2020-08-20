Belarusian authorities on Thursday opened criminal proceedings against opposition leaders, who are accused of attempting to seize power from president Aleksander Lukashenko.
“The creation and activity of the Coordination Council are aimed at seizure of state power, and at harming national security," an indictment from the chief prosecutor Alexandr Koniuk said.
The prosecutor’s office opened a criminal case against the Coordination Council, which this week held its first meeting following a disputed election on Aug. 9. EFE-EPA
io/ks